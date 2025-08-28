SBTi Validates Elevate Textiles’ GHG Targets

Elevate Textiles, Charlotte, N.C., announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated its near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. The company — along with its brands American & Efird, Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann, and Safety Components — is committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46.2 percent and scope 3 emissions by the same percentage by 2030 from a 2019 baseline. Elevate’s targets were assessed and approved under SBTi’s Net-Zero Standard and Near-Term Target Criteria.

“As we continue our decarbonization journey, we are proud to announce the validation of our 2050 net-zero targets,” said Jimmy Summers, chief sustainability officer, Elevate Textiles. “Concurrently, we received a revalidation of our 2030 near-term science-based targets, which we are on track to meet. These steps mark an important milestone in an increasingly difficult decarbonization challenge.”

The company said these commitments align its climate strategy with global efforts to achieve net-zero by 2050.

2025 Quarterly Issue III