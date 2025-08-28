Recover™, TextileGenesis™ Collaborate On Traceability

Recycled cotton and cotton blend fiber producer Recover™ has launched a pilot with TextileGenesis™, a Paris-based Lectra company, to digitally trace recycled cotton and polycotton from fiber to finished garments. Using Textile-Genesis Fibercoin™ technology, digital tokens were created for each kilo of material, verifying custody across supply chain stages. Two garment styles were tested to explore different configurations. The pilot supports Recover’s circularity goals and regulatory readiness, including the EU Digital Product Passport.

“Traceability plays a foundational role in validating circularity claims and preparing for regulations like the EU Digital Product Passport,” said Orsolya Janossy, Senior Sustainability manager at Recover.

Suppliers were trained and onboarded to the TextileGenesis platform, producing a transparent digital footprint. Amit Gautam, founder & CEO of TextileGenesis, said,

“Recover is demonstrating how traceability can be embedded into circular business models — not just to validate recycled content, but to create the verified data infrastructure needed for regulatory compliance and brand accountability.”

