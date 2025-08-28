Purecycle, Emerald Carpets Partner For Circular Trade Show Carpets

PureCycle Technologies, Orlando, Fla., and trade show carpet producer Emerald Carpets, Dalton, Ga., have formed a partnership to advance circularity in the trade show carpet industry. Under a supply agreement, Emerald Carpets will purchase about 5 million pounds of PureFive™ resin annually for fiber production, enabling them to exceed California’s current recycled content requirements. The companies also are testing closed-loop recycling by processing used carpets into purified recycled polypropylene pellets, which could then be remade into new carpets.

“We are thrilled to partner with PureCycle,”said Tom Boykin, president, Emerald Carpets.“Our commitment to circularity in our material procurement and use aligns perfectly with PureCycle’s mission, as well as our customers’ expectations. We believe using recycled polypropylene will help us create carpets that not only perform exceptionally well on the conference circuit, but also contribute positively to resource efficiency and waste reduction.”

The initiative includes collaboration at facilities in Georgia and Ohio to scale production, with the aim of delivering circular trade show carpets to the market by 2028.

2025 Quarterly Issue III