Indo Count Relaunches Wamsutta Brand

Indo Count Global, the New York City-based subsidiary of India-based Indo Count Industries Ltd., has relaunched Wamsutta as a direct-to-consumer brand, now available exclusively at wamsutta.com in the United States. Acquired in 2024, the brand is being reintroduced with updated product assortments to strengthen Indo Count’s presence in the premium U.S. home textiles market.

“Wamsutta has always stood for quality and comfort that endures,” said Mohit Jain, executive vice chairman of Indo Count Industries. “Now, with a refreshed brand, premium positioning, and the direct-to-consumer channel, we are connecting with a new generation of consumers while honoring the brand’s legacy.”

The relaunch includes a curated range of bedding and bath products emphasizing quality, simplicity and design. Indo Count’s DTC model enables closer consumer engagement, real-time insights, and long-term brand building while continuing Wamsutta’s mission of bringing comfort and thoughtful design to homes.

2025 Quarterly Issue III