Milliken & Company Invests In Tidal Vision, Launches PFAS-Free Firefighter Materials

Milliken & Company, Spartanburg, S.C., has announced an investment and strategic partnership with Tidal Vision, a bio-molecular technologies company specializing in chitosan-based biodegradable solutions.This collaboration will accelerate the introduction of biodegradable chemistries across Milliken’s markets.Tidal Vision’s proprietary technologies transform chitosan— a natural, biodegradable compound — into high-performance materials suitable for various applications.

“At Milliken, we invest with a long-term perspective, prioritizing partnerships that will drive meaningful growth,” said Halsey Cook, Milliken president and CEO. “Our approach is grounded in thorough research, strategic alignment with our core values, and

a commitment to creating lasting value for our customers.”

In other company news, Milliken reports it has become the first textile manufacturer to offer non-per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (non-PFAS) materials for all three layers of firefighter turnout gear — the outer shell, Horizon™; moisture barrier, Assure™; and thermal liner, Equinox™. The three products are layered together in a “composite” fabric that exceeds performance standards according to third-party testing. Milliken’s U.S.-based supply chain allows garment manufacturers to test the fabric as a system and maintain a complete chain of custody for faster delivery to firefighters, according to the company.

“Milliken is proud to be the only U.S. manufacturer offering non-PFAS fabric for every layer of turnout gear, but more importantly, we’re proud that these fabrics exceed performance standards,” said Marcio Manique, senior vice president of Protective Fabrics, Milliken.

