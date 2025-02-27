Leigh Fibers Restructures

Wellford, S.C.-based Leigh Fibers has completed a restructuring plan to further integrate its operations with ReVive Fiber — formerly Martex Fiber — focusing on long-term growth and profitability. Key changes include consolidating the Wellford facility into ReVive Fiber’s Spartanburg, S.C., location, with a limited Wellford presence through 2026. The Brownsville, Texas, facility will remain unchanged, and no production capabilities will be lost.

The company will shift its focus to its core competencies — engineered fibers, global trading and sustainability efforts — idling its nonwovens line to strengthen leadership in post-consumer textile waste diversion. Streamlined operations will enhance efficiency and responsiveness to market demands.

“Between Leigh’s 100 years in business and ReVive’s 50, we wanted to make sure we maintained the best of both and rekindled the spirit and culture that made these companies great,” said John Peoples, president of Leigh Fibers and ReVive Fiber. “By making these moves, we’ve put ourselves in a position to quickly restore profitability to the business and be able to make the investments necessary to support the needs of the market.”

