Bondex Expands Operations

Bondex, based in Columbia, S.C., has invested $18.8 million to add a new needlepunch line to its facility located in Trenton, S.C. The investment created 13 new jobs and will serve growing demand from global customers for filtration, automotive and laundry felt products, among other products.

“At Bondex, we are proud to deepen our roots in Edgefield County with this expansion,” said Bondex President Brian Little. “This investment is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and to the growing demand for our high-quality products. Our reputation in the area as a great place to work is something we take seriously, and we’re excited to continue building that legacy by creating new opportunities for growth and employment. We look forward to advancing both our capabilities and the local community as we grow in South Carolina.”

2024 Quarterly Issue IV