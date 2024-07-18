Standard Fiber Adds Atlanta Location

Home textiles company Standard Fiber, Henderson, Nev., is growing with the addition of an Atlanta-based production facility and distribution center. The investment will enhance customer service and reduce logistics costs across its diverse business segments, according to the company. The Atlanta facility is close to major highways and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and is not far from the Port of Savannah.

“Our business model requires strategically located, multi-site capabilities to ensure reliability, increased customer delivery speed, and reduced transportation costs,”said COO Rob Tillman, who will oversee Standard Fiber’s Atlanta, Henderson and Mexico facilities.“By replicating on the east coast the excellent service levels we provide in the west out of Henderson, Nevada, we give our customers added confidence and peace of mind that makes working with us priceless.”

2024 Quarterly Volume III