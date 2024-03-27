Milliken & Company Makes 2024 List Of Best Midsize Employers

Milliken & Company was named to the list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for the sixth year running.The list — compiled by Forbes magazine and data company Statista after a survey of more than 170,000 employers — honored 400 U.S.-based organizations employing between 1,000 and 4,000 people. Milliken is the only organization headquartered in South Carolina to make the list, and one of only 17 manufacturing and engineering companies. Milliken notes that it has introduced a number of employee-centric education and development programs over the past year, as well as continued to invest in its diversity and inclusion initiative.

“At Milliken, we know that success is rooted in the engagement of our people. Together, we’re creating a culture that encourages teamwork and promotes respect,”said Milliken President and CEO Halsey Cook.“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our efforts to make a positive impact in the lives of our people, and on the world around us.”

March/April 2024