Trützschler Donates Equipment To New Gaston College Fiber Innovation Center

The Gaston College Fiber Innovation Center, Belmont, N.C., recently received an equipment donation worth $1.2 million from Germany-based Trützschler GmbH & Co. KG for the new facility expected to open in 2024. The equipment is designed to promote circularity and a reduce the carbon footprint in fiber and textile production.

“Trützschler is excited to be a part of the new state-of-the-art Fiber Innovation Center at Gaston College and proud to show our commitment to the textile industry for the future,”said Greg Duncan, vice president of Sales, Spinning at American Trützschler, Charlotte, N.C.

“Thanks in part to our longtime partnership with Trützschler, the Fiber Innovation Center will help revolutionize the textile industry as we know it,” said Stephen Sharp, vice president of Fiber Innovation at Gaston College.

“The current process for developing innovative textile solutions is expensive, timely, and highly fragmented. With this center, and through Trützschler’s gracious donation, textile innovation can occur from conception to completion, all here at Gaston College.”

November/December 2023