MycoWorks Opens Fine Mycelium™ Plant

MycoWorks recently held a ribbon-cutting cere-mony at its new full-scale Fine Mycelium™ production facility in Union, S.C. The event was attended by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, as well as other government officials, community leaders and brand partners. The facility will help MycoWorks meet demand for its patented Reishi™ biobased, leather-like material that is used by luxury brands, among other companies.

“I was proud to join with MycoWorks to cele-brate the grand opening of their new Union facility,”said Governor Henry McMaster.“It’s great to add a biomaterials manufacturer to South Carolina’s expanding range of products and services, and we look forward to the opportunities this investment will bring to students and technicians across the state.”

November/December 2023