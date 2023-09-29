President Biden Visits Textile Manufacturer In Auburn, Maine

Auburn Manufacturing Inc. (AMI), Mechanic Falls, Maine, recently hosted President Joe Biden at its plant in Auburn, Maine. The company produces fire- and heat-resistant materials for the defense industrial base, as well as primary metals, power generation and aerospace industries. AMI has been actively involved for years with the Department of Commerce, Customs and Border Protection, and now the current administration to shine light on China’s unfair trade practices.

President Biden was the first sitting president to visit Auburn since 1912. During his visit to AMI, the president praised employees’ work ethic and commitment to the community, while also pledging further support for domestic manufacturers such as AMI.

“The AMI team is incredibly humbled to have hosted an event of such magnitude, collaborating with the White House on behalf of American manufacturing writ large,”said Kathie Leonard, AMI president and CEO. “President Biden’s visit to Auburn is truly a historic event, reminding all Americans that Maine is on the manufacturing map and that domestic manufacturers like us will never stop working hard and fighting back against even the fiercest competition. We look forward to even brighter days ahead for manufacturers across America.”

“We are thrilled and sincerely appreciative of President Biden’s visit to this industry”said Kim Glas, president and CEO of the Washington-based National Council of Textile Organizations.“President Biden’s economic agenda and focus on domestic manufacturing supply chain resiliency, which he highlighted here today, helps bolster this vibrant U.S. textile industry, which has made major investments in state-of-the art manufacturing facilities, produced $65.8 billion in output in 2022, and employed 538,000 workers. Auburn Manufacturing —a leading producer of fire-and-heat resistant materials, a major supplier to the U.S. military, and a women-owned certified business — exemplifies the U.S. textile industry’s innovative spirit, diversity, and importance to the U.S. economy.”

September/October 2023