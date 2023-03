Finishing machinery supplier Navis TubeTex, Lexington, N.C., recently was awarded the North Carolina Governor’s Award for Excellence by Governor Roy Cooper. The honor recognizes one company each year that has made significant contributions to increasing North Carolina exports. The award was presented by Governor Cooper to Navis TubeTex President and CEO William Motchar and Senior Director of International Sales Jeffrey Dixon at the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh, N.C.

March/April 2023