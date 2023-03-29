Champion Opens New Dyeing Plant

Champion Thread Co. (CTC), Gastonia, N.C., recently inaugurated a new state-of-the-art thread- and yarn-dyeing operation in Clover, S.C. The investment features sustainable technologies such as dyeing equipment with low liquor ratios and on-demand boilers that reduce dyehouse emissions. Existing employees are being retrained and the company is recruiting to fill new positions at the plant.

“In addition to boosting our service, this investment supports our ongoing focus on building lean, flexible manufacturing operations and environmentally sustainable products and operations,” said CTC President Matt Poovey.“Our teams’ impressive commitment to seeing us through the pandemic made this investment in the American textile workforce a simple decision for us.”

March/April 2023