Unifi Expands Textile Takeback™ Program

Unifi Inc., Greensboro, N.C., is expanding its Textile Takeback™ program — an initiative to collect pre- and post-consumer polyester-based fabric waste. The company subjects the dyed and undyed polyester to a proprietary material conversion process to convert the textiles into recycled resin that can be used to manufacture its REPREVE® fiber. The program was initially trialed in 2011. The expansion grows the global footprint for the program as well as the product application scope.

“UNIFI has always seen sustainability as a movement — not a moment,” said Eddie Ingle, CEO of UNIFI. “We are thrilled to expand Textile Takeback to provide our partners with a sustainable solution that helps to create a more circular supply chain for all.”

“Finding new ways to help our partners meet their sustainability goals is always top of mind,” said Meredith Boyd, senior vice president of Technology, Innovation & Sustainability of UNIFI. “By expanding our Textile Takeback initiative, we are one step closer to shaping a future where waste is the exception, not the rule.”

November/December 2022