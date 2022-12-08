Ascend Buys Stake In Circular Polymers

Houston-based Ascend Performance Materials reports it has purchased a majority share of Circular Polymers, a Lincoln, Calif.-based recycler of post-consumer polymers including polyester, polypropylene, nylon 6 and nylon 6,6 that is reclaimed from used carpets. The investment ensures a consistent supply of post-consumer recycled materials for Ascend’s new ReDefyne™ sustainable nylon products. Moving forward, Circular Polymers will be known as Circular Polymers by Ascend. The remaining equity is owned by the founder and CEO of Circular Polymers, David Bender, who will continue as CEO of the company.

“We are focused on helping our customers reach their sustainability goals and Circular Polymers by Ascend provides materials that offer strong performance with a considerably smaller environmental footprint, compared to other technologies like pyrolysis,”

said Phil McDivitt, president and CEO of Ascend. “Since we launched ReDefyne, the demand for our circular products has been significant across all segments of our business, including automotive, consumer, electronics and high-performance fibers and textiles.”

“Since 2018, we have focused on improving the sourcing and processing

of post-consumer high-performance polymers,” Bender said. “Having Ascend on board will accelerate our growth and ensure these materials go back into new long-term, high-performance applications.”

November/December 2022