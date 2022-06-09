New Name For IFAI

After more than 40 years as the Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI), the association now goes by the name Advanced Textiles Association (ATA). The change was made after 85.6 percent of its members cast a vote in favor of the new name.

A change had been under discussion for several years as the association sought to position itself in the best way to meet the needs of its members and the overall industry.

“This is an exciting time for our great association,” said IFAI Chairman Amy Bircher. “President and CEO Steve Schiffman and his staff have worked hard to meet the needs

of our members in finding a name that reflects the vision for our future while still honoring the past and recognizing the importance of our history.”

“We wanted a name that is more inclusive, easier to remember, and reflects advances in

and the future of all the industries we currently serve and will serve in the future,” Schiffman noted.

ATA will unveil its new rebranding soon. The association also will transition its website from ifai.com to textiles.org.

In other recent IFAI news, the Upholstery & Trim Group and its members — comprised of manufacturers and distributors of fabrics and accessories for applications in the automotive, marine, industrial and contract markets — have joined IFAI.

May/June 2022