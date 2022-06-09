Bespoke Manufacturing Opens New Facility In Phoenix

Bespoke Manufacturing Co. (BMC), Phoenix, reports it will open a 50,000-square-foot,

state-of-the-art facility in Phoenix employing 250 people. The print and cut-and-sew company specializes in one-off and on-demand garments, as well as home fashion items. BMC uses the latest technology from companies including Kornit Digital Ltd., Lectra, Fetch Robotics and Juki to offer a production capacity of more than five dresses per minute.

“We chose to build our first plant in the heart of Phoenix because of the talented sewers the city has to offer,” said J. Kirby Best, BMC founder.

“Quality is of the utmost importance. We have hired first-rate tailors and sewers from around the world who are eager to show that the United States is a competitive force in apparel manufacturing.”

“With talented fabric and consumer-product innovators, Greater Phoenix continues to attract technology-focused companies and manufacturers,” said Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “We’re excited to welcome BMC as the latest high-tech manufacturer choosing to expand in the region and look forward to being a partner in their continued growth and success.”

May/June 2022