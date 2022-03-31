NYES Signs Lease For PPE Production Facility

New York City-based New York Embroidery Studio (NYES) has signed a lease for an 80,000-square-foot-space at the Brooklyn Army Terminal. The company plans to open a state-of-the-art personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing facility that will employ 500 associates. The project represents an estimated economic output for New York City of $73 million. The women-led business pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic from making high fashion items for well-known brands to producing PPE. This endeavor set the wheels in motion for the recent expansion. NYES has a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly PPE production and plans to make biodegradable isolation gowns that it developed.

“New York Embroidery Studio has been manufacturing in the garment center for over 30 years,” said Michelle Feinberg, founder and owner, NYES. “I am totally committed to growing the apparel industrial base here in NYC. Additionally, we want to bring high fashion’s drive for innovation and quality to PPE manufacturing, by developing novel and sustainable products for our clients.”

“The local production of PPE is essential to our health care workers and our city, so we are always prepared,” said New York City Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Andrew Kimball. “We must be forward-thinking as we address our city’s future pandemic preparedness. NYCEDC is proud to support a local, women-led small business, like New York Embroidery Studio, with a new state-of-the-art space in the Brooklyn Army Terminal, to help them meet their PPE quotas and ensure the equipment is made in America.”

March/April 2022