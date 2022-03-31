M2I2 Awards Three Infrastructrure Grants To Textile Companies

Through the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2), the Baker-Polito Administration recently awarded $2.8 million in grants to three Massachusetts-based textile manufacturers. 99Degrees Custom, a tech-integrated apparel company in Lawrence; Soliyarn, a smart textiles manufacturer in Belmont; and Human Systems Integration (H.S.I.), a wearable technology company in Walpole, received $1.1 million, $1.5 million and $250,000 respectively to fund specific projects. M2I2 is comanaged by the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at the MassTech Collaborative and the Executive Office of Housing and Development. The program helps to grow and foster cross-collaboration within industry sectors. The grant recipients also receive support from the Advance Functional Fabrics of America national manufacturing institute in Cambridge, Mass.

“These three grantees are developing technical apparel used in medical and military applications, ‘smart’ products that provide enhanced protection from the elements but also provide enhanced functionality,” said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. “Through this support, they have the opportunity to enhance their ability to compete in markets across the U.S. and the globe.”

March/April 2022