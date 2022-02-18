Jennifer Knight Appointed U.S. DOC Deputy Assistant Secretary For Textiles, Consumer Goods And Materials

The Biden Administration recently named Jennifer Knight deputy assistant for Textiles, Consumer Goods And Materials at the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC). She will oversee the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), the Office of Materials Industries and the Office of Consumer Goods within the International Trade Administration’s Industry and Analysis unit.

The Washington-based National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) was quick to congratulate Knight, praising the administration for its choice.

“Jennifer’s extensive and successful career in U.S. textile manufacturing, as well as her experience in setting up international operations in regions such as Central America, is an enormous asset as she takes on this critical role,” stated Kim Glas, NCTO’s president and CEO.

“As onshoring and nearshoring efforts gain momentum amidst the global supply chain crisis, Jennifer’s appointment could not have come at a more pivotal time. We couldn’t be more delighted with her appointment and strong familiarity with our sector and beyond. Jennifer will be a strong advocate for American workers and industries, and we look forward to working with her on the U.S. textile industry’s top priorities

in the months and years ahead.”

January/February 2022