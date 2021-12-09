VF Corp. Announces Investment In Virginia

VF Corp. has announced a $10.2 million investment in Martinsville, Va., to increase capacity at a 500,000-square-foot distribution center. The expansion includes 82 new jobs. A grant in the amount of $225,000 from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund was approved by Governor Ralph Northam to assist Henry County with the project. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp. and the Virginia Office of Outdoor Recreation to secure the investment for the state, which was in competition with California and Pennsylvania.

“VF Corporation has thrived in Henry County for nearly 20 years, and we are thrilled to see the company continue to invest in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam.

“We’ve proudly operated our distribution center in Martinsville for 18 years and we know that continuing to invest in Martinsville is the right choice given its location and committed employees,” said Cameron Bailey, VF Corp. executive vice president, Global Supply Chain. “The planned investments in this facility, from enhanced technology to improved distribution equipment, as well as the 82 new full-time positions, will help deliver our products to our consumers in a more efficient and prompt manner.”

November/December 2021