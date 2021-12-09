Techtextil North America/Texprocess Opens Early Bird Registration

Early bird registration is now open for next year’s Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas, which will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The event takes place May 17-19, 2022, but anyone registering before February 18, 2022, has the opportunity to save on exhibit hall, symposium and special event tickets.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase all tickets in advance. Early registration also makes planning easier, reduces wait times to pick up badges and ensures attendees are able to attend all events. Some features, such as the symposium and Official Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas Reception, have a capacity limit.

To learn more about the show and purchase early bird tickets, visit the event’s joint website: techtextil-texprocess.us. messefrankfurt.com.

November/December 2021