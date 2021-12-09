Milliken & Company: Carbon Neutral Flooring

Milliken & Company, Spartanburg, S.C., reports all of its flooring portfolio — including carpet, luxury vinyl tile and entryway tile products — are now carbon neutral. This means the company offsets carbon emissions in raw materials and manufacturing carbon footprint — as calculated and verified through an ISO 14025/ISO 14040-compliant life cycle assessment and published in a third-party environmental product declaration — using Verified Carbon Standard credits. The company is committed to a carbon-neutral initiative, M/PACT, led by its flooring business.

“A healthy future requires a commitment to big goals and developing world-class expertise,” shared Halsey Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company. “By utilizing our materials science expertise across a range of industries, we can develop sustainable products. We can also ensure that we are doing our utmost to manufacture those products in a responsible manner. It will be collaborations and collective efforts that move the needle on sustainability.”

“We are continuously working to remove unnecessary materials from our products, use recycled materials and reduce our dependence on oil,” said Jim McCallum, president, Milliken’s Flooring Business and executive vice president of Milliken & Company. “Our WellBac™ carpet products are Red List Free, containing no harmful chemicals, and all our flooring products have 100-percent transparency in materials to 100 ppm. We prioritize sourcing materials locally and manufacture our products regionally to decrease shipping distances.”

November/December 2021