Glen Raven Invests $70 Million In Custom Fabrics Division

Glen Raven Inc., Glen Raven, N.C., has announced plans to expand its custom fabrics division in Anderson County, S.C. The $70 million investment will add a distribution facility to the company’s existing operation along with new equipment and processes to improve overall efficiency and capacity. In addition, the expansion includes enhancements to the location’s Sunbrella manufacturing assets with new finishing capacity, material flow technology, and inspection and sampling upgrades. All upgrades are expected to be operational by early 2023. All told, the investment will create 135 new jobs.

The cost of site preparation and building construction will be defrayed by a $400,000 Set-Aside grant to Anderson County from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development.

“We’ve been a proud part of the Anderson County community since 1986, and over the decades, dedicated and skilled South Carolinians have been critical to our growth,” said Leib Oehmig, Glen Raven CEO. “We are thrilled to expand on our great partnership and look forward to creating more growth for our company and the community, together.”

“New jobs and investments are important to a strong and healthy economy,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We appreciate Glen Raven Inc.’s commitment to Anderson County and the state of South Carolina, and we look forward to their continued growth.”

September/October 2021