Auria Announces $12.4 Million Expansion

Automotive flooring, acoustical and fiber-based solutions company Auria, Columbia, S.C., announced it will invest more than $12.4 million to grow its operation. The expansion, which will take place incrementally over the next two years, will create 103 jobs.

“We are proud to be able to grow our business and build on our future at the Spartanburg plant,” said Auria Vice President of Operations Mike Van Booven. “We know we can continue to count on Spartanburg’s talented, dedicated workforce to help us deliver best-in-class automotive products to our customers.”

“This announcement is a terrific win for the Upstate … we congratulate Auria on their expansion in Spartanburg County,” said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “This announcement is further proof that South Carolina is an ideal location for businesses to grow and thrive.”

September/October 2021