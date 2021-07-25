Standard Textile Announces Expansion

Standard Textile has announced plans to expand capacity at its Union, S.C., operation

with an investment of $15 million. The expansion is anticipated to be complete by October 2021 and will create 45 jobs.

It was reported that the Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project, and also awarded Union County a $400,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with related project costs.

“We are excited about the expansion of our facility in Union, S.C.,” said Bradley Fry, COO

and CFO, Standard Textile. “In addition to meeting growing demand, this expansion allows us to create a state-of-the-art rapid prototyping center for the development of innovative products and a showroom to share the company’s innovation history and unique products.”

July/August 2021