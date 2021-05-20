Ryzing Technologies Announces Investment, New Jobs

Ryzing Technologies LLC, Staunton, Va., is expanding its facility with a $149,000 investment that is expected to create 31 new jobs. Ryzing offers textile-based engineering solutions including engineered textiles, rigid inflatable structures and rapid prototyping.

Customers of the company include industrial and commercial clients as well as the U.S. military, allied forces and governmental clients. The company was established in 2015 after its founders, Ryan Gundling and Ryan Long, took part in Staunton’s Bright Rewired Business Plan Competition. The company was awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center in 2017, which helped the company develop its adjustable, reusable platform for expeditionary military shelters.

“Supporting the growth of Virginia’s small businesses is a top priority, and we are thrilled that the expansion of Ryzing Technologies will result in 31 new highly-skilled positions,” said Virgina Governor Ralph Northam. “We commend the City of Staunton for fostering an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship where companies like Ryzing Technologies can develop pioneering solutions for a wide range of industries, including the military.”

“Ryzing Technologies was started five years ago in Staunton for two reasons: the founders personally saw value for their families to live in the area and were confident the area had the amenities required to attract the right talent to grow a successful business,” said Ryan Gundling, Cofounder and CEO of Ryzing Technologies. “This has been accurate, and we have put together an incredible team. … Virginia has been an incredible place to start a business, and we are excited to be expanding to create more jobs for the area.”

May/June 2021