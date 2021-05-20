Bipartisan Make PPE In America Act Passed By Committee, Moves To Senate

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee recently passed the bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.) Their Make PPE In America Act aims to strengthen the onshoring of personal

protective equipment (PPE) in the United States by requiring federal agencies to issue long-term contracts for U.S.-made PPE.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it evident that the American people should not have to rely so heavily on foreign countries for personal protective equipment, and that’s why we must bring PPE production back to our shores,” said Senator Portman, Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “When I talk to PPE manufacturers about re-shoring this production to America, the number one thing I hear about is the need for long-term contracts. Multi-year contracts give producers the certainty to know that their investment in the United States will be worth it because the government will be there to buy the PPE they produce.”

“I have long raised the alarm that our overreliance on foreign manufacturers for masks, gloves and medical devices is a serious national security concern,” said Senator Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “Due to ongoing efforts by the Biden Administration to boost PPE production, we are making progress, but there is more work to do. I am pleased this commonsense legislation, which will create jobs and improve our response to the ongoing and future pandemics, has advanced in the Senate and I will continue fighting for its passage into law.”

The Washington-based National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) thanked the committee for adopting the act.“This legislation will incentivize investment in and the viability of domestic PPE manufacturing, ensuring our nation remains prepared for future crises,” said NCTO’s President and CEO Kim Glas.

May/June 2021