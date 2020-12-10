TIMG Sales Representative Frank Fett Announces Retirement

Textile World and Textiles Panamericanos sales representative Frank Fett announced he will retire at the end of 2020.

Based in Frankfurt, Germany, Fett worked for several public relations and advertising agencies prior to joining McGraw Hill in 1980 where he first represented TW among other publications. Fett moved to a Switzerland-based company in 1988 representing Americas Textiles International (ATI) and TPA. He continued to represent those publications when he became an independent rep in 1994, and later representing TW again when ATI publisher, Billian Publishing Inc., acquired the publication.

“I first met Frank when I became the new Editor in Chief of ATI magazine,” said Jim Borneman, TW’s owner and publisher. “Frank has always been extremely helpful and supportive, particularly at trade shows. He always had a list of companies to visit and was eager to make introductions.”

“With more than 40 years in two industries — textiles and publishing — that have changed dramatically over the years, his career certainly was one with twists and turns,” Borneman added. “His industry knowledge and professionalism will be sorely missed.”

“I enjoyed getting to know Frank on work trips to Europe,” said TW’s Executive Editor Rachael Davis. “I will miss our travels together very much. Frank was always an asset at a trade show, helping me meet people and cultivating relationships with people in the European textile industry. He also has an adventurous spirit and was always up for exploring and trying new foods. He most certainly will be sorely missed.”

November/December 2020