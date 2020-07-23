COVID-19 Cancels More Trade Shows, Conferences

The uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the event industry.

Current and potential restrictions on travel and public events have resulted in most organizers moving events into 2021 and beyond, or moving events to a virtual format.

The Cary, N.C.-based Association of the Nonwovens Fabric Industry (INDA), has moved two in-person events — the World of Wipes® International Conference and associated WIPES Academy training course scheduled in August, and the Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics (RISE®) Conference scheduled in September — to an all-virtual format.

“Survey results from INDA members are telling us companies have extended travel restrictions and people still have personal concerns on travel — at least until the end of September,” said Dave Rousse, INDA president. “While we look forward to the industry reconvening in person, Virtual WOW and Virtual RISE will provide an opportunity for our industry members to access relevant program content.”

The American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA), Dalton, Ga., has cancelled FloorTek Expo 2020. “We are going to use the time between now and the expected 2021 Expo in September or October to create even more cutting-edge events to help the industry thrive during these changing times,” said Stephanie Manis, AFA executive director. AFA will announce dates for the 2021 edition of FloorTek as soon as possible.

July/August 2020