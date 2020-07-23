Cone Denim Transitions Some Capacity To Medical Fabrics

Greensboro, N.C., Cone Denim® has transitioned a portion of its weaving capacity over to making Maxima® medical fabrics for its sister division Burlington. Maxima fabrics are reusable, which is a key advantage currently when demand for medical personal protective equipment (PPE) is at an all-time high. The fabrics are available in a variety of constructions offering specific properties and meet the end-use applications (See “Quality Fabric of the Month: Time-Honored Protection,” TW, May/June 2020).

“Being a part of the larger Elevate Textiles family has opened many opportunities for Elevate’s brands including Cone, Burlington and American & Efird to collaborate and innovate to better serve apparel brands and others within the textile and apparel industry who are stepping up to produce lifesaving PPE,” said Steve Maggard, president, Cone Denim. “The Cone and Burlington technical teams have been working closely to quickly transition a portion of looms in our Cone Denim Yecapixtla operation in Mexico to produce Burlington medical fabrics. Production is set to ramp up in June.”

In other company news, Cone Denim released Pride Rainbow Selvage Denim in honor of Pride Month. The selvage edge on the fabric, which typically is white, is crafted using a unique rainbow set of colors. The denim is the latest style added to the Cone® Community Collection, which shows the company’s support of a wider and more inclusive community. Cone will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Pride Denim and related accessories to the Human Rights Campaign.

July/August 2020