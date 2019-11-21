Vidalia Acquires White Oak Draper x3 Selvedge Looms

Vidalia Specialty Mills, a subsidiary of Vidalia Mills, Vidalia, La., has acquired all 46 Draper x3 selvedge looms from JW Demolition LLC, Greensboro, N.C. JW Demolition was owner of the structure and the contents of Cone Mills’ White Oak Plant, which included the Draper looms. The iconic selvedge looms are now in place in Vidalia’s facilities in Louisiana, and the company recently conducted a demonstration and preview for more than 30 brands and retailers.

“The purchase of the most iconic selvedge denim production in the world is not only humbling to us but furthers our mission to reinvent the greatest tradition of denim, the quintessential American-made fabric,” said Vidalia Mills CEO Dan Feibus. “Our goal at Vidalia is to make high-quality, sustainably-produced yarns and fabrics exclusively using e3 sustainable cotton to meet the needs of brands and retailers in North America and around the world. Vidalia is a resource for brands, retailers, and consumers who appreciate small-batch premium selvedge denim produced in a sustainable, transparent environment.”

“We are delighted to have sold this equipment to Vidalia, as their management team has a proven track record in the industry and a 30-year history with these looms,” said Will Dellinger, owner of JW Demolitions. “We are proud that Vidalia will continue to build upon the more-than-100-year legacy of White Oak selvedge denim production in the United States.”

