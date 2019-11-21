The Crypton Companies Acquires Abercrombie Textiles

The Crypton Companies — Crypton LLC and Nanotex LLC — based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., have entered into a formal agreement to acquire the operations of Abercrombie Textiles, Mooresboro, N.C. Crypton reports it is “immediately infusing capital into the company and has been working closely with all suppliers and customers to ensure a smooth transition.” Abercrombie will continue to produce dobby and jacquard fabrics for upholstery, bedding, wallcovering, cubicle and drapery applications. Crypton CEO Lance Keziah will oversee the company assisted by Ernest Benbassat who was named executive vice president of operations. Former Abercrombie owner John Regan will remain with the company to provide continuity, knowledge and sales leadership.

“This acquisition will create the perfect synergy out of a shared vision,” said Lance Keziah, CEO, Crypton LLC. “Bringing together an American mill and an American textile innovator will not only preserve jobs but will also create growth and generate new opportunities for American-made textiles.

It will add a key vertical platform to our business that will help Crypton continue to grow and better serve the needs of our expanding customer base.”

November/December 2019