R&M International Receives Presidential Award For Exports

R&M International, Fort Washington, Pa., recently was honored with the Presidential “E” Award for Exports. The award, recognizing a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports, was presented by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross during a ceremony in Washington. The company helps primary raw materials producers in the textiles and plastics industries dispose of over production, substandard or waste materials. R&M then either trades, repurposes or recycles those materials into new market opportunities. Almost 90 percent of R&M’s suppliers are domestic, 79 percent of its sales are exported.

“R&M has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion,” Secretary

Ross said. “The ‘E’ Awards Committee was very impressed with R&M’s near doubling of export sales over the past four years. I was impressed with your company’s more than 40-year history of exporting. R&M’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.”

July/August 2019