Milliken & Company Acquires Polartec

Spartanburg, S.C.-based Milliken and Company has acquired Polartec LLC from Versa Capital Management LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Polartec brings a wealth of new and respected outdoor textile expertise to complement Milliken’s strengths,” shared Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The strategic acquisition broadens our textile capabilities with a product offering to now include fleece and soft-shell outerwear, among others, allowing us to grow in new and exciting spaces.”

“With more than 150 years of textile innovation, Milliken is the best possible ‘natural owner’ of a brand with Polartec’s pedigree,” said Polartec CEO Gary Smith. “I look forward to supporting the integration. I’m grateful to Versa Capital Management for their support in realizing Polartec’s full potential, and I’m extremely proud of the global Polartec team for their dedication and hard work that put the company in the position it is in today.”

July/August 2019