Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network Launched

The Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network (RITIN) recently was launched during an event at the Slater Mill Museum in Pawtucket. The network — with its mission to make Rhode Island a leader in advanced textile manufacturing and to recruit and train the sector’s furture workforce — is intended to foster collaboration among textile industry leaders, designers, academia and the government. RITIN was created in 2016 by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and the University of Rhode Island Business Engagement Center, and operates with planning grants received from Real Jobs RI and the Rhode Island Commerce Corp. The program is managed by Polaris MEP, an affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

November/December 2018