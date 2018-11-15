IVL, Huvis JV Announces Plans For LMF Operation

Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials is set to open a low melting fiber (LMF) manufacturing operation at Auriga Polymers Inc.’s Spartanburg County location. The company, a 50/50 joint venture between Thailand-based Indorama Ventures Plc (IVL) and South Korea-based Huvis Corp., has invested $48 million in a state-of-the-art operation with annual capacity of 60,000 tons. The facility will create approximately 50 jobs. LMF commonly is used as a binder fiber in core-sheath constructions and is used in automotive and industrial composites.

“After celebrating more than 50 years of manufacturing in Spartanburg County, it is exciting to see the creation of 50 new jobs in Spartanburg as a result of this substantial new investment,” said Auriga Polymers Vice President of Operations Mark Holden. “Both joint venture partners are appreciative of the pro-business environment in South Carolina and look forward to a strong future with this community.”

“We’re proud to congratulate Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials on this latest investment in Spartanburg County,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “Today’s announcement is a testament to Auriga’s commitment to our state and its people, and I look forward to watching them continue to thrive here for a long time to come.”

