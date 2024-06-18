ZIMMER AUSTRIA Reorganizes Operations In USA And Canada — Partners With FI-Tech

KUFSTEIN, Austria — June 11, 2024 — ZIMMER AUSTRIA is excited to announce strategic changes in its sales and service structure for the United States and Canada. These changes aim to bolster the company’s presence and effectiveness across Northern America.

Partnering with FI-Tech, we anticipate a significant enhancement of our market presence through the reorganization of our sales network.

This strategic move, which involves expanding our local team significantly, will not only strengthen our sales capabilities but also improve our service to existing customers’ installations. This enhancement comes at a crucial time and is expected to provide additional leverage in a challenging market environment.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the ZIMMER Machinery Corp. Team, especially Franziska Basalone and Gerald Abele, under the exemplary leadership of Roland Zimmer, for years of successful collaboration. We wish Roland and his team all the best in their personal and professional future endeavors.

FI-Tech Inc., established in 1972 by C.L. Basset, is now led by his sons Todd and Jeff Basset. Serving as a crucial link between machinery and plant manufacturers from both Europe and the United States, and their users, FI-Tech Inc. has evolved into a leading service partner for industries related to textiles. The company enjoys the trust of customers and suppliers alike, with a portfolio that includes some of the most renowned brands in the textile and carpet machinery industries from Europe and the United States. This trust and expertise made FI-Tech Inc. the ideal choice to spearhead our expansion into the US and Canadian markets.

