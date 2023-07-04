Kornit Digital And Amaze Software Offer On-Demand Production And Fulfillment To Social Media Creators

ROSH-HA’AVIN, Israel — June 28, 2023 — Kornit Digital Ltd. has announced Amaze Software, Inc. — parent company of the Amaze, Spring and Outfts platforms — has selected Kornitx Workflow Solutions and Kornit MAX digital on-demand fabric and textile decoration technologies as the platform to deliver their vision. Combined with the Amaze Creator Commerce Platform, the companies will jointly bring the power of on­ demand production and fulfillment to new and existing social media creators, enabling them to better monetize branded products.

Kornit’s Global Fulfillment Network helps companies like Amaze Software connect creators with high-quality garment and textile production fulfilers across the globe. The platform is backed by the Kornitx workflow engine, seamlessly integrating across industry-proven Kornit MAX technology­-based fabric and textile decoration systems for end-to-end production, visibility, and control.

“The social commerce market is growing rapidly, but creators struggle to capitalize on delivering branded products, as typical production cannot meet the expectations of brands and consumers for greater sustainability, creativity, agility, and market reactivity. Our flexible Global Fulfillment Network and proven on-demand digital textile technologies are designed to tackle those complexities,” said Ronen Samuel, CEO at Kornit Digital.

“Combined with Amaze’s significant market reach and focus on creators, we’re enabling branded collections to be delivered without production limitations, wasted inventory, or minimum order requirements — connecting with fans in-market to build tomorrow’s brands while driving price-competitive revenue opportunities.”

Amaze Software’s Spring platform is at the forefront of social commerce and revolutionizes the way creators monetize content and engage with their fans. With seamless integration across renowned social platforms including lnstagram, TikTok Shops, Twitch, and more. The Spring platform offers an unparalleled opportunity for fans to conveniently make purchases directly from where they consume the creator’s content. This allows creators to significantly enhance engagement and cultivate a more profound brand presence. Moreover, the user-friendly experience and no cost of entry attracts thousands of aspiring creators to join the Spring platform daily, further fueling its exponential growth.

“There are more creators on social platforms than ever before. Our vision is to translate these voices into enduring brands by allowing virtually anyone to create and capitalize on their ideas,” said Aaron Day, CEO at Amaze. “Kornit is key to making this possible, allowing us to enter new markets faster, offering better fan experiences and remaining nimble in this ever­-changing market.”

Posted July 4, 2023

Source: Kornit Digital