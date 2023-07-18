J. Zimmer Maschinenbau: Pioneering Innovations

KUFSTEIN, Austria — July 17, 2023 — ITMA 2023 has brought Zimmer crowds of visitors, which was difficult to cope with at times. A clear sign that not only the omnipresent topic of sustainability, but innovative solutions for carpet and textile production are of great interest.

The introduction of the new COLARIS printer generation with up to 16 color groups was a highlight at the show. Not only the option for 16 colors but also the possibility to operate the printer with multiple ink families have been a novum presented. The next generation of COLARIS printers comes with the Seiko RC1536 printhead generation with lower energy consumption. The open ink system philosophy of ZIMMER AUSTRIA is continued as it offers the customer to choose from a wide range of certified ink suppliers which helps to reduce ink costs and be free from supply constraints. A newly designed ink circulation system without need for a vacuum ensures a stable print run and high-quality print results.

Automated imaging and computer-controlled processes, coupled with artificial intelligence, can open-up completely new directions for the textile processing value chain. The COLARIS-vision camera detection system is a concept that comes in two different versions:

COLARIS-vision I — Match Print to Cut includes an individual piece goods recognition and outline masking with automated computation of the print mask positioning and customization of the design.

COLARIS-vision II — Match to Print is a roll-to-roll print process with seamless detection of a pre-imaged fabric followed by a registered print. The system has an automated distortion compensation which ensures that the print is fitted precisely into the given structure on a web. The design can be fitted exactly despite of any weft-misalignment or shrinkage from fabric preparation in the pre-print process. Multitude applications have so far given textile producers absolute headaches but can be solved through this innovative technology. COLARIS-vision can be seen as a further step towards the automation of the textile printing process.

ZIMMER AUSTRIA, a global supplier in construction of customer-oriented solutions for textile and carpet printing systems can look back on a 150-years tradition. Experience, paired with visionary thinking and a team of developers from different disciplines stands for the innovative power as well as for the continuity of our company in terms of customer satisfaction. This is proven by the fact that our customers are our best advertising media. Machinery supply and services provided can be seen as a socio-technical system in which man and machine must be in balance to meet the highest quality requirements.

Accordingly, the service of supplied equipment by our specialists for mechanics and electronics as well as from our hardware and software departments are our focus. If required, we can also support our customers with product development through our ZIMMER AUSTRIA Digital Printing Technology Center. Further, ZIMMER Academy, the training center for our own employees offers training courses for customer staff. However, our greatest assets are our employees. Entrepreneurial thinking of all team members is encouraged by our management and contributes to the fact that employees see themselves as a part of the company and its success story.

ZIMMER AUSTRIA will be happy to welcome visitors in our premises including manufacturing site and the ZIMMER AUSTRIA Digital Technology Center on a prior appointment.

Posted: July 17, 2023

Source: J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH