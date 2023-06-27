Jowat Receives ISCC PLUS Certification

DETMOLD, Germany — June 27, 2023 — Jowat SE has now been accredited with an ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) certification for its Germany-based manufacturing locations in Detmold and Elsteraue. In addition, the globally active manufacturer is planning to have further locations within the Jowat Group certified. The certification allows Jowat to engage customers in a sustainable value stream via mass balance certificates. In future, Jowat will therefore also be supplying sustainable variants of its tried-and-true adhesives in addition to Jowat Green Adhesives.

In the mass balance approach, the biobased or recycled feedstocks are added early in the production process of raw materials and then allocated to the finished adhesives based on calculation. This conserves fossil raw materials while maintaining the same high quality and performance of the adhesives. It also offers advantages in production: The tried and trusted formulations, machines and processes do not have to be changed.

ISCC is an internationally recognized system which certifies the sustainability of e.g. biomass and bio-energy. The standard covers all stages of the value chain and is widely used around the world. As part of the ISCC PLUS mass balance certification, the use of renewable raw materials is verified and tracked from the feedstocks to the finished product.

“The first ISCC PLUS certification is an important step for the entire Jowat Group and strengthens our strategy to increase the sustainability of adhesive bonding,” said Dr. Christian Terfloth, member of the Board of Directors at Jowat SE. “The mass balance approach provides a great opportunity for the chemical industry. It enables us to actively and successfully take part in the European Green Deal.”

Jowat regards itself as a leading innovator in the field of sustainability. Today, Jowat Green Adhesives of the adhesives expert already supply a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable adhesives for most fields of application. The goal set by the enterprise: Ensuring that at least 80 percent of Jowat innovations will meet its strict sustainability criteria by 2025.

Posted June 27, 2023

Source: Jowat