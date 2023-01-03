Sonobond Ultrasonics President Retires

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — January 3, 2023 — Janet Devine, president of Sonobond Ultrasonics Inc. announced today that she will retire effective January 3, 2023.

The year 2022 began with her decision to retire as president of Sonobond at the end of the year. General Manager Manning Smith IV will be taking over as president, and Devine has happily agreed to continue in a technical advisory position for one or two days a week during a transition period.

Earlier this year Devine announced that Sonobond had become a part of Inductotherm Group’s Welding Division. Although Sonobond has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Inductotherm Group’s parent company for over 30 years, the company now has greater access to advanced power supply technologies through the Welding Group’s global service contacts and expanded supply chain resources.

Devine stated: “I leave Sonobond Ultrasonics after starting as a junior member of the team that invented ultrasonic metal welding, as well as participating in the many other ultrasonic innovations the company has achieved. These include being part of the company’s successful development of ultrasonic welding equipment for the non-ferrous metals industry, and the growing market for EV vehicles. It has been an interesting journey!

“I am confident Sonobond’s success will continue under Manning Smith’s and Inductotherm Group’s expert technical and management capabilities.” Ms. Devine also extends her sincere thanks to everyone who has made her career incredibly enjoyable and filled with significant achievements.

Posted January 3, 2023

Source: Sonobond Ultrasonics