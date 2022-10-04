Baldwin Technology Partners With Fi-Tech To Represent Its Textile And Nonwoven Finishing Technologies In North America

ST. LOUIS — October 3, 2022 — To ensure exceptional service amid growing demand for sustainable solutions, Fi-Tech Inc. will represent Baldwin Technology Co. Inc.’s complete textile and nonwoven product lines as its sales agent in the United States and Canada. The new partnership is effective immediately.

Baldwin’s solutions enable fabric producers to significantly reduce their chemical, water, gas and power consumption while increasing productivity. The contact-free technology makes it possible to eliminate entire steps from the textile manufacturing process, like drying and bath changeovers required when switching between fabric colors to avoid color contamination.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Richmond, Va., Fi-Tech is well established as a leading agency and distribution firm for textile and nonwoven machinery. Its initial focus was on man-made fibers and nonwovens and it has since expanded its portfolio to represent manufacturers of complete machines or technical components used in the production of nonwovens, man-made fibers, polymer, textiles, converting, perforated products and tobacco processing. Fi-Tech also maintains a spare parts inventory for many of the companies it represents.

“With the increasing demand of Baldwin’s finishing technology, we needed to find the right partner for sales promotion in the U.S. and Canadian markets for knits, wovens and non-wovens,” said Rick Stanford, Baldwin Technology’s vice president, Global Business Development, Textiles. “Fi-Tech of Richmond, Virginia is the perfect partner. They are well established in the textile and non-wovens industry and their portfolio of principals provides excellent synergy with Baldwin’s precision spray and plasma treater systems.”

Ian Mills, market development director at Fi-Tech, said he is convinced that the partnership is an opportunity for both sides. “With our wide-ranging networks we will be able to introduce Baldwin to leaders in sustainable knit, woven and non-woven production,” Mills said. “We are impressed by Baldwin’s long history and leading position in both the technology and the market. Fi-Tech is constantly searching the market for the best suppliers with the best solutions to give our customers the competitive advantages they need to be successful today and into the future.”

Baldwin offers two key precision application solutions for fabric makers: TexCoat G4, which offers single- or dual-sided application of chemistries like fabric softeners, antimicrobial agents, durable water repellents, and others to textiles and TexMoister G2, which offers single- or dual-sided application of water to fabrics. Both systems use non-contact, precision-valve spray technology.

Baldwin precision spray enables either a light topical coating on lightweight fabrics or a deep penetration on heavyweight fabrics in a manner that reduces chemical and/or water consumption by 50 percent or more when compared with traditional padding methods. The non-contact technology eliminates the chemical wastewater associated with pad changes.

Baldwin also provides Rotor Spray technology, which uses rotary discs to achieve an even spray. Rotor Spray meets the demands for very precise low-level application often required in non-woven applications.

Additionally, Baldwin offers the market’s most efficient Corona/Plasma Treatment Systems with high-performance electrodes ensuring effective surface treatment for enhanced dyeing, coating, and adhesion on a variety of textile materials. The slim design enables easy integration and retrofit into existing production lines, and our features allow for fast and easy service.

Baldwin’s solutions are used in a wide variety of fabrics from basic jersey and fleece with softening and anti-microbial finishes to technical fabrics such as outdoor gear, military, upholstery, automotive and industrial fabrics utilizing the latest in technical finishes such as DWR, soil release, flame retardants and insect repellent among others.

Posted: October 4, 2022

Source: Baldwin Technology Company Inc.