Parkdale Selects Datatex NOW ERP System To Replace TIM Solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — August 2, 2022 — Datatex is happy to announce that Parkdale Inc. has selected NOW as its next generation ERP solution.

Parkdale is a leading manufacturer of spun cotton yarns and cotton consumer products. Parkdale’s success hinges on its ability to deliver customer value through exceptional yarn quality, unparalleled service and innovation.

Parkdale’s culture of embracing innovation, continuous improvement, and lean manufacturing is fundamental to its future, hence the decision to replace its ERP system from the Datatex TIM solution of more 15 years to Datatex NOW ERP.

“We are excited about our investment in NOW as we believe it gives us a competitive advantage in productivity and cost containment — while improving our capabilities to meet our customers’ needs” says Parkdale Inc. Chairman and CEO Anderson D. “Andy” Warlick.

Warlick further explained: “Datatex has been a valued partner to Parkdale over the past 15 years. After thorough market due diligence, we felt like Datatex NOW was the best enterprise system in the market for our future needs.“

“Parkdale is an innovation leader in the industry.” said Datatex CEO Ronen “Ronnie” Hagin. “This vote of confidence in our systems, people, and our technology direction with web-based solutions, confirms to us that we made and continue to make the right investment to remain the leading supplier of software solutions to the textile and apparel industries.”

Parkdale also will implement the Datatex NOW solution in its U.S. Cotton LLC business — a manufacturer of cosmetic and beauty aid products all made in the U.S.A.

Datatex is happy to represent the best enterprise system in the market for Parkdale’s future needs as well as to keep on supporting the optimization of the innovative American textile industries, providing them the best of breed solutions using the latest technologies.

Posted August 2, 2022

Source: Datatex