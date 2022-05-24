Brenntag Specialties Announces New Agreement With Archroma

READING, Pa. — May 17, 2022 — Brenntag, a chemicals and ingredients distributor, has become a distributor for Archroma products in the United States and Canada.

Archroma’s portfolio includes, but is not limited to, the products falling under the trade names below. These products can positively impact whiteness, coloration, and stain and soil release for home care and household, industrial & institutional (HI&I) cleaning laundry products and detergents.

• Leucophor®

• Nylosan®

• Drimaren®

• Printofix®

• Hydroperm®

• Ultraphor®

• Kieralon®

“We are extremely excited to add Archroma to our portfolio of suppliers in HI&I,” stated Dr, Jeffrey M. Carey, vice president HI&I Americas. “Their strong line of specialty products fit well with our existing product portfolio and will further enhance our ability to provide world class solutions to our customers.”

Leucophor has a range of optical brightening agents to brighten detergents and eliminate greyness. Nylosan, Drimaren, and Printofix are a palette of dyes and pigment dispersions designed to get the desired color for detergents and cleaners. Hydroperm stain and soil release agents are used for laundry detergents and softeners. They help improve the removal of oily or fatty stains from fabrics even without “pre-wash” of the fabric.

“Archroma has built decades of expertise in dyestuff and specialty chemical solutions bringing color and performance to textile, paper, packaging, coatings, etc. We are very excited for future collaboration with Brenntag and their customers to bring laundry and detergent expertise to North America,” said Bryan Dill, head of Sales, North America, Archroma.

Posted May 24, 2022

Source: Brenntag