The Sweet Living Group, EverCare Announce Next Generation Zinc Oxide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va./RALEIGH, N.C. — September 15, 2021 — The Sweet Living Group, LLC (SLG), a provider of zinc oxide (ZnO) technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, and EverCare, a developer of high quality zinc oxides and raw material innovation, announced their unique value proposition with next generation ZnO masterbatch technology.

The Sweet Living Group’s extensive intellectual property enhances textiles by: controlling odor, providing antimicrobial/mold and mildew-resistance, incorporating ultraviolet protection, increasing resistance to degradation, and enhancing flame resistance. Currently, SLG has 16 issued U.S. patents, 5 pending patent applications, and 3 trademarks encompassing ZnO and ultrafine ZnO for textiles.

EverCare and Sweet Living Group developed a range of next generation masterbatches which provide an unprecedented level of dispersion of zinc oxides. These masterbatches are described as the Upgraded Generation X, based on the EcoZinc® and Tenray® technology.

This new generation of masterbatches provides batch to batch performance guarantee and can be used to produce compounds and yarns (PETG, PP, PE, PA) for the textile industry, ensuring excellent odor control, anti- microbial/mold and mildew-resistance, and UV blocking properties.

“We are very excited with the cooperation of the Sweet Living Group which has lead to the development of this new EcoZinc® and Tenray® technology as this technology provides excellent quality control along with fantastic results in the overall textile production,” said Managing Director of EverCare Jeroen Van Den Bosch.

EverCare is focused on innovation, supply and expertise of high-quality ultrafine zinc oxides for personal care and industrial applications, such as coatings, textiles, plastics and is bringing these innovations and high-quality products on the market under the Zano® and Tenray® brand names. The company is head quartered in Raleigh, N.C., and has production facilities and offices in The Netherlands and Belgium. Evercare is a division of EverZinc group, committed to creating products that matter and a provider of specialty zinc materials including fine zinc powders, zinc oxides, battery zinc powders.

The Sweet Living Group’s intellectual property scope of coverage allows their patents to be applied in both the textile and laundry detergent industries including industrial and commercial applications. The licensing program is administered for SLG by Blackhawk Technologies, which is one of the world’s most experienced intellectual property, licensing/patent companies.

The zinc oxide technology of The Sweet Living Group, combined with Evercare’s Tenray zinc oxides will be commercialized under the EcoZinc brand, providing protection for people, textiles, and the environment.

Posted September 20, 2021

Source: The Sweet Living Group/EverCare