SDL Atlas Introduces Newly Redesigned Spray Rating Tester

ROCK HILL, S.C. — September 27, 2021 — SDL Atlas is introducing the next generation of its Spray Rating Tester, purposely designed to meet AATCC TM 22 and other international water repellency standards. The Spray Rating Tester tests the surface wetting resistance of fabrics for use in products such as rain jackets, tents and outdoor furniture.

The Spray Rating Tester is fully constructed from high-grade 316 stainless steel. The instrument has a sleek new design and precision spray nozzle to enhance the look of any laboratory.

Additionally, the Spray Rating Tester now has a quick lock sample holder designed to make mounting samples for testing more quickly through use of a press-down latch. This user-friendly sample holder is also made from stainless steel.

Committed to providing customers confidence in standard based testing, SDL Atlas has offices and experts in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and China, plus agents serving over 100 countries, SDL Atlas is ready to support its customers with instruments, consumables, and services anywhere in the world.

Posted September 28, 2021

Source: SDL Atlas LLC