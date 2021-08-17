Datacolor® Donates Color Management Equipment To Wilson College of Textiles At North Carolina State University

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — August 18, 2021 — Datacolor® announced today a large donation of state-of-the-art color management equipment and software to the Wilson College of Textiles’ Datacolor Color Science Laboratory at North Carolina State University (NC State). Datacolor and NC State will unveil the newly updated lab this month during Techtextil North America, North America’s only dedicated trade show for technical textiles and nonwovens.

The donation is comprised of The donation includes a SpectraVision, a solution that objectively measures and digitally communicates the color of previously unmeasurable materials such as multi-color prints, trim, yarn, zippers and lace. With this new technology, students are learning how to run colorimetric and color matching experiments through hands-on training in the lab using the same high-end equipment that industry professionals use today.

“At Datacolor, we recognize the importance of color education, and we are proud to support the Wilson College of Textiles at NC State,” said Albert Busch, president and CEO, Datacolor. “By equipping the Datacolor Color Science Lab with our state-of-the-art software and instruments, we want to provide the next generation of color experts a chance to practice what they learn as they prepare for a career in color.”

The color lab has all capabilities needed for color measurement and visual assessment that conform to AATCC, ISO and ASTM standards. It is used for education, research, external service work and training. A donation made to NC State from Datacolor earlier this year included handheld ultra-portable ColorReaderPRO devices, which students have been using to measure color during remote classwork.

“NC State has always been at the forefront of innovation,” said Dr. Renzo Shamey, director of Color Science and Imaging Laboratories, NC State. “Through our partnership with Datacolor, NC State students now have a unique opportunity to work with innovative industry-grade color management equipment, providing them with invaluable hands-on experience and unparalleled access to technology that will help them succeed well beyond their time here.”

Datacolor will host a reception at the Datacolor Color Science Laboratory during Techtextil on August 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. EST to debut the donation. Attendees are invited to bring samples with them to be measured during a SpectraVision demonstration.

