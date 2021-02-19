2021 Oerlikon Manmade Fibers Webinar Weeks: Focus On Home Textiles

NEUMÜNSTER/REMSCHEID, Germany — February 19, 2021 — Oerlikon Manmade Fibers kicks off the new year with a series of webinars on the topic of home textiles. Traditionally, the company’s event calendar begins with the DOMOTEX trade fair and the supplementary BCF Symposium. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the producer of BCF yarn systems has an alternative event for its customers this year. Those interested can register to take part in the webinars via the Oerlikon Manmade Fibers Division corporate Website.

Manufacturing carpet yarn with the BCF S8 – ‘Experience-based Innovation’

March 3, 2021: 2-2.45 CET

The series of webinars launches in March 3, 2021, with a presentation on the BCF S8 system. Nis Lehmann-Matthaei, sales director BCF at Oerlikon Neumag, introduces the latest development steps in the monocolor variant. Under the ‘Experience-based Innovation’ motto, this system technology sets new standards with never-seen-before spinning speeds, up to 700 filaments and fine titers of up to 2.5 dpf.

BCF S8 Tricolor – a massive step forward for your carpet yarn production

March 10, 2021: 2-2.45 CET

In his webinar, BCF Sales Director Michael Rübenhagen focuses on tricolor yarn production. Thanks to the patent-pending CPC-T unit (Color Pop Compacting), the BCF S8 is capable of manufacturing in excess of 200,000 different shades — from mélange through to strongly-separated.

Heavy-denier applications – WINGS HD and eAFK Big V complete your home textiles portfolio

March 17, 2021: 2-2.45 CET

The carpet yarn portfolio is complemented by a POY-DTY solution for heavy-denier applications: using the WINGS HD and the eAFK Big V, carpet yarn manufacturers can efficiently and economically cater to increasing demand for heavy-denier DTY yarns. The technology is presented by Area Sales Director Oliver Lemke.

Compact spinning system for heavy-denier POY and DTY – what the VarioFil can do for you

March 24, 2021: 2-2.45 CET

In a fourth webinar, Product Manager Ralf Morgenroth unveils the VarioFil R+ compact spinning system for recycled filament yarn, developed and built by subsidiary BBE. The system is available for producing POY.

Posted February 19, 2021

Source: Oerlikon Textile GmbH & Co. KG